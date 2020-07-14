Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Increased by Analyst

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enova International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enova International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.