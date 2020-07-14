Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,027 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.