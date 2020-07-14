Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.20 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

