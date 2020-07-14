Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cigna Corp Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

NYSE:CI opened at $177.37 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

