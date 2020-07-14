Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

