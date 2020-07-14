Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

