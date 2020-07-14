Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Raised by Piper Sandler

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

ANTM stock opened at $257.58 on Monday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $310.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.27.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.