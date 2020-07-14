Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

RM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RM opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a current ratio of 33.98. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75. Insiders have purchased 73,144 shares of company stock worth $880,467 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

