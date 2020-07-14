Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Infrastructure Inc Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$13.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.35. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$17.45. The firm has a market cap of $227.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.32 million.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.