Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Colfax Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,457,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colfax by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

