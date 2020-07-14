Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $26.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 52.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.