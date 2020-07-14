Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE SC opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

