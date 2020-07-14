Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leggett & Platt, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,899,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 140.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

