Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 44.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

