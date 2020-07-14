Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 661.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

