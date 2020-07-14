Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $126.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $793,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 104.7% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

