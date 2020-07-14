Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$20.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. CAE has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

