PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $7.47 on Friday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

