Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.46.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.89. 2,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

