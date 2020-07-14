Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.