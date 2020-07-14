Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 30,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,622. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.