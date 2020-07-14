Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

