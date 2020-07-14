Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$38.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$38.00 price target on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

