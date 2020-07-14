Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

