Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

