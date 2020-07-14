Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $6,696.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,494,967 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

