President Energy (LON:PPC) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.08).

LON:PPC opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Monday. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.48.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

