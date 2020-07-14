PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

