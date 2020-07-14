Polaris Industries Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,757 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 207,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.