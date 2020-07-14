Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $284.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $350.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

