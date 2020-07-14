Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

