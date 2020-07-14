Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.