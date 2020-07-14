Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $529,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,697 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

