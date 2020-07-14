Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.81.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.