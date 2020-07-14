Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $664.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

