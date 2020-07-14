Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

AMGN stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

