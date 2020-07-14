Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Switch $462.31 million 9.22 $8.92 million $0.15 117.67

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Switch 0 1 6 1 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Switch has a consensus price target of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Switch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Switch 1.27% 3.16% 1.22%

Summary

Switch beats Pivotal Acquisition on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.