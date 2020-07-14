Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PJT Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

