Piper Sandler Comments on SEI Investments’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SEIC stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.