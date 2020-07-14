Piper Sandler Comments on Quidel Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Quidel in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $246.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. Quidel has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $254.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

