Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of America Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

