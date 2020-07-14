Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.53 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

