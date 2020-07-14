Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNFP opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

