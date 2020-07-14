Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

