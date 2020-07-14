PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report sales of $187.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.76 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $198.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $801.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $814.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $863.05 million, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $922.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

