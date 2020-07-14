PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGTI. B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $922.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

