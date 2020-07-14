Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.65.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE PEY opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.