Petmed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th.
Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PETS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $766.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Petmed Express
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
