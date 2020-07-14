PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.06.

NYSE PKI opened at $101.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.52.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

