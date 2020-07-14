PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $130.00 at SunTrust Banks

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

